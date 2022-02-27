Vinod Kambli arrested for drunk driving 

Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli has found himself on the wrong side of the law. The 52-year-old cricketer was arrested on Sunday (February 27) in a drunk-driving case.

According to media reports, a seemingly drunk Vinod Kambli hit a passing car at the Bandra Society in Mumbai.

The southpaw was arrested by Mumbai police following a complaint from a resident of the Bandra society. He has been charged under section 185 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC); the Motor Vehicle Act, which relates to driving under the influence of alcohol.

However, Kambi was granted bail later in the day if media reports are to be believed. Reports also claimed that Kambli argued with the society's watchman and its residents following the incident.

Vinod Kambli back in the headlines

Incidentally, Vinod Kambli was a victim of cybercrime back in December. A fraudster impersonated a private bank executive on the phone and withdrew Rs 1.14 lakhs from the cricketer's account under the pretense of updating his KYC details.

A gifted southpaw who stormed into the limelight following a record-breaking 664-run stand with his friend, Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar back in 1988, Kambli was earmarked as a future great. However, unlike his friend, Kambli could never use his talent on a consistent basis.

Kambli made a dream start to his Test career against England in 1993 when he smashed a double-hundred in just his second game. He backed it up with another double against Zimbabwe in the next game before smashing a hundred against Sri Lanka to become the first and only cricketer to score 100+ in three consecutive innings against three different opponents.

However, issues against the short ball during the home series against the West Indies meant that Kambli played his last-ever Test when he was just 23.

In 17 matches, Kambli scored 1084 runs at an average of 54.2 with four hundred and two half-centuries.

Kambli continued to be a part of the ODI side for the better part of the 90s before playing his last international against Sri Lanka in October 2000. In 97 innings, Kambli scored 2477 runs at an average of 32.59 with two hundreds to his name.

