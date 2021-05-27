Vinod Kambli trolls 'Friends Reunion' trend with an adorable Sachin Tendulkar photo

Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli hilariously trolled the voguish 'Friends Reunion' by sharing a photo with his childhood friend and batting legend Sachin Tendulkar.

Popular TV series Friends aired a much-anticipated cast reunion on Thursday, sending social media into a swirl. Many from the cricket fraternity, including current and former players and T20 franchises, have since posted throwback photos of their pertinent 'reunions'.

But Vinod Kambli had a different take. He also posted a photo of an old on-field partnership with Sachin Tendulkar along with a newer selfie on Twitter.

However, the post was accompanied by a witty caption, saying only 'kids' need reunions because 'legends' stay together forever.

Here's the endearing post:

Kids have Reunion

Legends stay together forever! 😉#FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/Lc2CGwFt8h — Vinod Kambli (@vinodkambli349) May 27, 2021

Vinod Kambli's international career is always remembered as one of exceptional promise but a checkered course.

He was spoken about in the same breath as Tendulkar in the 80s in Mumbai, especially after they shared a historic 664-run partnership with individual scores of 326 not out (Tendulkar) and 349 not out (Kambli) for Shardashram Vidyamandir.

Kambli had a far better start to his international career than Tendulkar as he reeled off back-to-back double centuries in his first five Test innings, and followed that up with two centuries in his next three digs.

But various on-field issues and some off-field disciplinary issues brought the career to a premature end. Vinod Kambli retired with 17 Tests and 104 ODIs to his name, scoring at an average of 32.59 and 54.2 in the two formats respectively.

Apart from Vinod Kambli, Rohit Sharma also celebrated the Friends Reunion trend

𝗙.𝗥.𝗜.𝗘.𝗡.𝗗.𝗦, this is the reunion I am waiting for! pic.twitter.com/nGBhDA6yM4 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) May 27, 2021

Indian opener and white-ball vice-captain Rohit Sharma was one of the first cricketers to hop on the new Friends Reunion trend.

He shared a throwback photo of himself soaking in the applause of his fans in the stadium. Sharma suggested that seeing a packed stadium is the only 'reunion' he yearns for.