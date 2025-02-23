"Virat to Babar - This too shall pass"- Top 10 funny memes after Babar Azam's batting failure in IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy clash

Pakistan stalwart Babar Azam faced the wrath of fans online after yet another batting failure in the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy match against India on Sunday, February 23 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. He departed for 23 (26) after opening the innings in the encounter.

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and opted to bat first in the high-pressure contest against Men in Blue. Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam gave a steady start to Men in Green with a partnership of 41 runs in 8.2 overs. Babar tried to play proactively from the outset, displaying good intent to score boundaries.

He managed to score 23 runs and looked set at the crease for more before Hardik Pandya dismissed him with a wonderful delivery outside off-stump. Azam attempted a cover drive but could only get an edge, which went into the hands of wicket-keeper KL Rahul.

Fans took note of Babar's yet another disappointing outing with the bat in the Champions Trophy and trolled him through their reactions on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. One of the memes read:

"Virat to Babar - 'This too shall pass'."

Here are some other memes:

"He focuses on keeping his stats and ICC ranking intact"- Danish Kaneria on Babar Azam ahead of IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy clash

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria recently criticized Babar Azam for his lack of intent and accused him of focusing on his stats and rankings rather than the team's cause. Speaking to the news agency PTI ahead of the India versus Pakistan clash in the Champions Trophy, Kaneria said:

"If we talk about Babar Azam, he is playing for himself. When he is under pressure, he focuses on keeping his stats and ICC ranking intact. I have scored a fifty, I have done it. But where is the intent of winning the match for your side?"

He continued:

"Salman Ali Agha and Khushdil Shah played great knocks, if those two boys hadn't scored quickly, then Pakistan would have lost by 100 runs, instead of losing by 60 runs. If you play, play for the country, country comes first. Show a little intent. But unfortunately, Babar couldn't do that."

Do you agree with Danish Kaneria's views above? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

