"Virat bhai Piers Morgan na bano"- Top 10 funny memes after Virat Kohli dedicates an appreciation post for Cristiano Ronaldo

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli once again expressed his admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo on the social media platform on January 20.

Over the years, Kohli has mentioned that he looks up to Ronaldo and is a great fan of his strict fitness ethics and regimen. He also transformed himself after 2012 by following a strict diet for years and became arguably the fittest cricketer in the world.

After Portugal's exit from the 2022 Fifa World Cup last month, Virat Kohli did pay tribute to Ronaldo with a heartfelt post. It was the legendary footballer's last appearance at the mega event.

Cristiano Ronaldo was back in action on Thursday as he represented the Riyadh All-Star XI against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in a friendly match. The iconic player went on to score two goals and win the player of the match award in the contest.

Following the match, Virat Kohli took to his official Instagram handle and gave a fitting reply to the naysayers of the 37-year-old forward through his story.

Kohli wrote:

"Still doing it at the highest level at 38. The football experts sitting and criticizing him every week for attention and to be in news are conveniently quiet now that he has put in this kind of performance against one of the top clubs in Europe. And he was apparently finished."

Virat Kohli's story dedicated to Ronaldo (Credits: Instagram)

Indian cricket fans took note of Virat Kohli's Instagram story and expressed their views by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms. A few trolled him by pointing out that it was only a friendly match and also that the Portuguese ace still did not follow him back after all the praises.

Here are some of the best ones:

RVCJ Media @RVCJ_FB Virat Kohli's Instagram Story for Cristiano Ronaldo Virat Kohli's Instagram Story for Cristiano Ronaldo 🐐🐐 https://t.co/J2tOqQdIKY

TILAL 🔰 @la1296nk24 @mufaddal_vohra Arey wo pre-season friendly type game tha wo. Kya kuch bhi. Virat bhai Virat raho piers Morgan na bano. 🤣🤣 @mufaddal_vohra Arey wo pre-season friendly type game tha wo. Kya kuch bhi. Virat bhai Virat raho piers Morgan na bano. 🤣🤣 https://t.co/oAsgFZhzkX

ᵃ𝔯𝒿🎫 @ArjYoun10 @mufaddal_vohra Virat Kohli defending Ronaldo after messi winning the wc ...... @mufaddal_vohra Virat Kohli defending Ronaldo after messi winning the wc ...... https://t.co/RCf7alQJXv

Ravi Shastri urges Virat Kohli to skip the 3rd ODI vs New Zealand and play Ranji Trophy match

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri advised Virat Kohli to skip the final ODI against New Zealand on January 24. He stated that the batter should play a Ranji Trophy match instead to get some much-needed red ball cricket practice.

Shastri felt that it was imperative for Kohli as stern challenges await him during the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Test series against Australia.

While commentating during the first ODI between India and New Zealand in Hyderabad on January 18, Ravi Shastri said:

“I've always believed you play more first-class cricket, especially when you are going to play a lot in India. Just feel top players don't play enough first-class cricket. There's a lot of cricket around, you might not want to take the risk. But at times you've got to be smart and sacrifice certain games looking at the bigger picture. And the big picture is Australia."

Do you agree with Shastri's views? Sound off in the comments section.

