“Virat bhai who took the initiative and told me that I should go in” - Ishan Kishan opens up on batting promotion

Team India’s keeper-batter Ishan Kishan has stated that senior cricketer Virat Kohli took the initiative in his promotion to No. 4 on Day 4 of the Trinidad Test against West Indies on Sunday. The southpaw added that Kohli encouraged him and advised him to play his natural game.

After India bowled out West Indies for 255 in their first innings, their openers went hammer and tongs with the willow in the second innings. Rohit Sharma (57 off 44) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (38 off 30) added 98 in 11.5 overs before both were dismissed looking for quick runs.

India then sent Kishan into bat at No. 4, ahead of Kohli, in their endeavor to keep the acceleration going. The left-handed batter repaid the faith by cracking his maiden Test fifty, smashing 52* off 34 balls, a whirlwind knock that featured four fours and two sixes.

Speaking at the end of the day’s play Kishan shed light on the decision to promote him in the batting order.

"It was really special (maiden Test fifty). I knew what the team needed from me. Everyone backed me. Virat backed me and told me 'go and play your game'. Let us hope we will finish the game tomorrow. It was Virat bhai who took the initiative and told me that I should go in," he stated.

“There was a slow left-armer who was bowling. It was a good call for the team. Sometimes you need to take these calls," the 25-year-old went on to add.

•Virat gives his No.4 position to Ishan & he scored his maiden Test Fifty. Virat Kohli and Ishan Kishan bond:•Ishan maiden T20I Fifty when Virat was captain & he batting other end.•Ishan 200s in ODIs, Virat batting other end•Ishan receive his Test debut cap from Virat.•Virat gives his No.4 position to Ishan & he scored his maiden Test Fifty. pic.twitter.com/GNRxL4xhr9

Thanks to Kishan’s quick-fire half-century, India declared their second innings on 181/2 after 24 overs on another rain-hit day, setting West Indies a target of 365.

“We wanted a 370-380 target” - Kishan

Opening up on India’s declaration plans, the stumper said that they wanted to score quick runs so that they could set the Windies a target in the region of 370-380.

“We had the plan that we will play 10-12 overs after the rain break and score 70-80 runs. We wanted a 370-380 target,” Kishan added.

Chasing a target of 365, West Indies went to stumps at 76/2, with Ravichandran Ashwin dismissing Kraigg Brathwaite (28) and Kirk McKenzie (0). The hosts need a further 289 runs for an improbable win on Day 5.