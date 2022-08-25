"Virat Bhaiya ke gusse se dar lagta hai" - When Rishabh Pant opened up on why he was scared of Virat Kohli

Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli are not just two of Team India's biggest match-winners, but also great friends both on and off the field. However, there was a time when Pant was new to the team and was a bit intimidated by the former Indian captain.

Ahead of the IPL 2019 season, Rishabh Pant was seen playing a game of 'Rapid Fire' in a video posted on the Delhi Capitals' Twitter handle. In the video, the-then 21-year-old shared how friendly and approachable the entire Indian team was.

However, the youngster also admitted that whenever captain Kohli was in a bad mood, he used to be a little extra cautious. He said:

"I am not scared of anyone but Virat Bhaiya ke gusse se dar lagta hai (I'm scared of Virat Kohli's anger)."

Pant also spoke about how any mature youngster can learn from the honest feedback that senior pros like Kohli give:

"If you are doing everything correctly, then why should he (Kohli) get angry? But if you make a mistake and someone gets angry with you, it's good because you only learn from your mistakes."

Rishabh Pant on things he loves doing the most

In the same video, Rishabh Pant also opened up on how much he likes shopping and the sacrifices that he has made in terms of being a foodie. Being a Delhi boy, Pant was always fond of food, but he also understood that it was important for him to reach a certain fitness level as demanded by the Indian team.

On this, he stated:

"I like shopping a lot. Whenever I see anything I like, I buy it instantly. Aaloo Paranthe, Chole Bhature, everything is gone, sir! What's left? Everything is sacrificed."

Since that interview, Pant has come a long way and has become an important part of the team in longer formats. But will he be able to hold his place in the playing XI in the upcoming Asia Cup? Let us know in the comments.

