"Virat should bring Jasprit Bumrah whenever Joe Root comes to the crease" - Monty Panesar

Former England left-arm spinner Monty Panesar feels Jasprit Bumrah is the biggest weapon India have to get rid of Joe Root early. The England captain has been magnificent with the bat so far and Bumrah could be India's best chance to stop him.

Root already has a couple of hundreds in the series and has scored 386 runs in four innings. He has been difficult for the Indians to get rid of, but Jasprit Bumrah has already dismissed him twice in the series.

Speaking to TimesofIndia.com, Monty Panesar explained how India could attack Joe Root early on in his innings with Jasprit Bumrah. He also feels Mohammed Siraj can be a good option as he attacks the stumps and bowls fuller.

"The way to get him out is to bowl at the fifth stump line and outside the off stump. His wicket was planned by Virat in the second innings and Bumrah executed it well. Virat should again make a plan against Root. Root plays the pull shot really well, so don't bowl short pitch balls to him.

"Virat should bring in Bumrah straightway whenever Root comes to the crease. Both Bumrah and Siraj have the ability to put pressure on a batman from the word go. That's what they did with Root in the second innings and the captain lost his wicket."

Need to frustrate Joe Root and force him to change position: Monty Panesar

Panesar feels Joe Root is a batter who depends a lot on flow and rhythm. Once he gets into his groove, it is difficult to stop him.

Monty Panesar is of the opinion that the Indians should not let Root get set into that rhythm. If they bowl a tight line and length and force Root to come out of his comfort zone, they can dismiss him early.

"You need to frustrate Root and force him to change his position. He likes to bat with a flow. If the flow is not happening, he will change his position and game plan. That's what India would want. That's the way India can get Root out early," Monty Panesar concluded.

The two teams will face off against each other in the third Test at Headingley, Leeds on August 25.

