"Virat k jute k barabar bhi nahi hai" - Danish Kaneria slams Babar Azam ahead of IND-PAK 2024 T20 World Cup clash

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria launched a scathing attack on current skipper Babar Azam and dismissed his comparisons with Indian superstar Virat Kohli ahead of the much-awaited India-Pakistan 2024 T20 World Cup clash. The contest will be played in New York on June 9.

The duo of Kohli and Babar have often been compared with one another by experts and fans, thanks to their incredible batting accomplishments over the past few years. Being the more senior player, Kohli has amassed almost 27,000 international runs with a staggering 80 centuries.

Meanwhile, Babar has scored almost 14,000 runs in his nine-year international career with 31 centuries.

Speaking to IANS ahead of the India-Pakistan clash, Danish Kaneria rubbished the comparisons between the two and blasted Babar for his batting against the USA in Pakistan's previous encounter.

"As soon as Babar Azam scored a hundred the next day you’ll see comparisons with Virat Kohli. Virat k jute k barabar bhi nahi hai (He doesn't even come close to Kohli's shoes). USA Bowlers had him stuck, he was unable to play the bowlers. As soon as he reached 40 odd runs he got out. He should have stayed and won the game. Pakistan should have won the game one sided," said Kaneria.

Babar scored a laborious 44 off 43 against the inexperienced USA attack as Pakistan scored only 159/7 in 20 overs.

The total proved inadequate as the US batters managed to level the scores and win in the Super Over to stun the Asian giants.

"India will beat them badly" - Danish Kaneria

Danish Kaneria picked Team India to continue their domination of Pakistan in the highly-anticipated encounter of the 2024 T20 World Cup in New York.

The Men in Blue hold a massive 6-1 edge over their arch-rivals in T20 World Cup meetings, with Pakistan's lone win coming in 2021.

"India will beat them badly. They are not capable of beating India. Whenever Pakistan come to the World Cup they keep praising their bowling and say that their bowling will win them the game but that was the reason they lost the first game," said Kaneria.

While Pakistan suffered a shocking defeat to the USA, India brushed aside Ireland by eight wickets in their tournament opener.

The previous T20 World Cup meeting between the sides saw Virat Kohli lead India to one of their best victories in recent times. Chasing 160, India were reeling at 31/4 when the champion batter scored a magnificent 53-ball 82* to propel them to a final ball win by four wickets.

