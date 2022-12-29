Former all-rounder Sanjay Bangar feels that the pair of Virat Kohli and KL Rahul still have a lot to offer amid the turning tide in Indian cricket's approach and outlook. With the management aiming to translate the team's mentality to a more aggressive and scoring-oriented one, the question arises pertaining to the pair's role in the new setup.

While Kohli found his rhythm in the shortest format after his break midway through the year, Rahul has been erratic at best in terms of his form.

A hoard of top-order batters waiting on the sidelines, coupled with the fact that the next T20 World Cup takes place in 2024 makes the future of Kohli and Rahul an interesting proposition.

Noting that the duo still have a lot of years left in their careers to continue making an impact, Bangar said on Star Sports:

"Both Virat and KL are class performers, there is still a lot of cricket left to be played in their careers. Last season we saw how the main players were rested from ODI series a lot and younger players got an opportunity to play in the 50-over format."

The former Indian all-rounder continued:

"In this season, the process is going to get reversed. You will the senior players playing ODIs, not so much in the T20Is."

The focus on 2023 unequivocally remains on ODI and Test cricket. Red-ball cricket for the year will peak with the World Test Championship (WTC) final, while the rest of the year is set to be devoted to the ODI World Cup, which takes place in October-November in India.

"I personally feel it is going to be difficult for Shikhar Dhawan to make a comeback for India" - Gautam Gambhir

One of several takeaways from the squads announced for the white-ball series against Sri Lanka was the glaring absence of Shikhar Dhawan from the ODI setup. The veteran batter has been dropped from the squad following a poor set of scores against New Zealand and Bangladesh.

With the likes of Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill performing exceedingly well in the limited opportunities they have received, Dhawan's return to the side marks a tricky proposition.

Opining that Dhawan will have a hard time venturing back into the squad despite not doing anything particularly wrong, Gambhir said:

"I personally feel it is going to be difficult for Shikhar Dhawan to make a comeback. He has not done anything wrong, it is just that Ishan Kishan has done exceptionally well. I feel that Ishan Kishan, the guy getting a double hundred in ODI, you will have to persist with him."

This could potentially mark the end for the veteran batter in national colors. Rohit Sharma could find a new partner at the top of the order with both Kishan and Gill already proving their mettle.

Will Shikhar Dhawan ever feature for Team India again? Let us know what you think.

Also Read: "KL Rahul might find it difficult to make it in the scheme of things" - Gautam Gambhir

Poll : 0 votes