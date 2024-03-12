"Virat Kohli was also there with us" - Ravichandran Ashwin on Hyderabad Test against England

Ravichandran Ashwin has disclosed that ace batter Virat Kohli trained with the Indian team ahead of their Test series opener against England in Hyderabad, which began on January 25.

Ashwin said that Kohli had joined the squad for the five-match series, but had to withdraw his name ahead of the first fixture owing to personal reasons. Speaking in his latest YouTube video, Ashwin said:

"It was an open-net practice, and Virat Kohli was also there with us in practice. He left for personal reasons, as his family needed him, and suddenly we were left without Virat Kohli."

Ashwin also said that a day before the Hyderabad Test, he had hurt his back while bowling. He admitted that he was disappointed and concerned as he was on the verge of completing 100 Tests and claiming his 500th wicket in the format.

The veteran off-spinner thanked the members of India's support staff for looking after him and ensuring that he didn't miss the match due to the back sprain. Ashwin added:

"Suddenly, on the day before the Test in practice, it felt like a ball hit my back on completing an action. My back strain on my mid-back was very bad. I had so many things to expect from this series. There are so many milestones awaiting. I haven’t thought about it much, but everybody in my surroundings was talking about 500 wickets and 100 tests."

"I just put the ball away and rested myself. That is why I put up an appreciation post for Kamlesh Jail, our physio, and Yogesh Parmar, A photo with him is still on the hunt; I couldn’t get it within yesterday. Along with Rajiv, our massage therapist, and Dayanand, another massage therapist, these people put so much effort behind the doors for my health."

India suffered a 28-run defeat in the opening encounter in Hyderabad. However, the hosts staged a stunning turnaround, winning four matches on the trot to pocket the series 4-1.

"Almost an away match for half of our own team" - Ravichandran Ashwin on playing in Hyderabad

Ravichandran Ashwin further stated that the Test match in Hyderabad was like an away game for the hosts, given that many of their players hadn't played a Test at the venue before.

He opined that countries like England don't face such problems in a home series, as they have fewer Test venues compared to India. Ashwin explained:

"The people on our own test team haven’t played a Test in Hyderabad. I don’t know if Rohit was part of the team when we played our previous matches in Hyderabad. So think about it: do you think there’s a chance for any of the English cricketers to have not played first-class cricket in their Test venues? It is impossible because there are only 7-8 Test venues in the country."

"India has so many Test venues in itself. So, this is almost an away match for half of our own team. When the foreign media talk about it, I really don’t know if they understand the magnitude of Indian cricket," he added.

Ravichandran Ashwin was the pick of the bowlers in the five-match Test series against England, finishing as the leading wicket-taker. The crafty spinner bagged 26 scalps across 10 innings.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App