Virat Kohli asks security not to hit pitch invader during Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match [Watch]

A fan breached security to meet Virat Kohli on Day 1 (Thursday, January 30) of Delhi's ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match against Railways at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. This is the former India captain's first appearance in the red-ball domestic tournament in over 12 years.

The fan entered the field and sprinted towards Kohli. He touched the ace batter's feet before being escorted out by security. Once the invader was taken out of the field, the star cricketer was seen instructing the guards not to hit the fan.

You can watch the video of the incident below:

Thousands of fans flocked to the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday to see Virat Kohli in action. Many fans were seen lining up outside the stadium as early as 3 am.

Meanwhile, Delhi won the toss and chose to field in the fixture. At the time of writing, Railways were 66/5 in 19.5 overs. Ayush Badoni continues to lead Delhi after Kohli reportedly turned down Delhi & District Cricket Association's (DDCA) offer to captain the team in his comeback match.

"The intensity just doesn’t drop" - Shreevats Goswami on Virat Kohli's on-field demeanor

Virat Kohli was extremely active on the field on Day 1 of the Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match. Kohli's Under-19 teammate Shreevats Goswami pointed out that the 36-year-old's energy was the same as it usually is during an international match.

Lauding Kohli's approach of being constantly involved in the game, Goswami wrote on the microblogging platform X:

"Runs may come & go but the thing which stands out for Virat Kohli is wherever he plays whether it’s for the country or for his state, he is involved.Stands in slips, claps after a good ball , chats & laughs with his teammate in the slip . The intensity just doesn’t drop. So good to see!"

Kohli's last Ranji Trophy match came in November 2012. He registered scores of 14 and 43 in Delhi's six-wicket loss to Uttar Pradesh. Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed him in both the innings.

