Virat Kohli batted amazingly well in the second innings: VVS Laxman

Former India batsman VVS Laxman has lauded Virat Kohli for the fighting knock he played on the final day of the first Test against England.

Virat Kohli top-scored for India in their second innings of the Chennai Test. However, the Indian captain's 72-run knock could not help the team avoid a 227-run loss.

During a discussion on Star Sports, VVS Laxman replied in the affirmative when asked if Virat Kohli had looked in control till the time he was there in the middle.

"Yes, absolutely and that is his ability. We have spoken about how Joe Root batted in this Test match, the same way, he might be a little disappointed how he got out in the first innings but he batted amazingly well in this innings. He showed the application and played the percentage shots," said Laxman.

While observing that Virat Kohli might be a little disappointed at not getting to the three-figure mark or taking the match deeper, Laxman opined that big runs were around the corner from the Indian captain's willow.

"He might be a little disappointed that he didn't score a century or didn't delay the inevitable, because we were going to lose once Ashwin was out. But the application and the form and rhythm that was was seen today was amazing and it means he is going to hit one or two centuries in this series," thr 46-year-old added.

Barring one false stroke against Anderson, @imVkohli has batted flawlessly. Irrespective of the outcome here, his form crucial for India going ahead in the series — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) February 9, 2021

"Virat Kohli did not play any airy-fairy shots" - Ashish Nehra

Virat Kohli was castled by a Ben Stokes delivery that kept low

Former India pacer Ashish Nehra believes Virat Kohli can score a huge double-ton if India get to bat first in the upcoming Test matches.

He highlighted that the Indian batting maestro did not throw away his wicket when the match seemed lost and was only dismissed by an unplayable delivery from Ben Stokes.

"You are talking about one or two centuries, I would say when India wins the toss, he will score 250 also. This is the special thing about Virat Kohli. When Ashwin got out, he knew that they will lose the match but he did not play any airy-fairy shots. He takes pride in scoring his own runs, that he should not get out. Anyone would have got out to the ball he was dismissed, it kept extremely low," said Nehra.

Ben Stokes... bowls Virat Kohli - he’s out for 72 🇮🇳🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/KedAsSpAwJ — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) February 9, 2021

Nehra pointed out that it is this desire to succeed that sets Virat Kohli apart from his contemporaries. He cited the example of the 32-year old's determination to do well in English conditions after his failures on the first tour there.

"But he kept at it which you need to do on the fourth and fifth days on a subcontinent pitch. The desire makes this player different from others and it is not only here, when he couldn't score runs in England, very few people would have seen Virat Kohli lunging forward to play the defensive shots. To do that, you need the fitness," concluded Nehra.

Virat Kohli seemed to be at his best during his 72-run knock in India's second innings of the Chennai Test.

The Indian team will be hoping that he carries the form into the second Test at the same venue, as it is almost a must-win encounter for the hosts in their quest to qualify for the ICC World Test Championship final.