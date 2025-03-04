Virat Kohli becomes first player to achieve incredible landmark in ICC knockout matches

Star batter Virat Kohli achieved an incredible landmark in ICC knockout matches during the 2025 Champions Trophy semi-final clash against Australia in Dubai on Tuesday, March 4. He also became the first player to have reached this landmark.

Kohli became the first player to score 1000 runs in ICC knockout matches (across formats) with an average of over 50. Indian captain Rohit Sharma is behind him with 808 runs at an average of 42.52.

The list includes big names such as Ricky Ponting (731), Sachin Tendulkar (657), Kumar Sangakkara (595), Steve Smith (584), and Kane Williamson (546).

However, none of these players could get to the 1000-run mark, barring Virat Kohli. The former Indian captain has a brilliant record in ICC tournaments and carried out his form in the ongoing edition of the Champions Trophy as well, achieving this unique record during the tournament.

Virat Kohli powers India to 2025 Champions Trophy final with match-winning knock

Virat Kohli played a match-winning knock in the semi-final of the 2025 Champions Trophy against Australia to reach the final for the third time in a row. Chasing 265 for a win, India were in a slightly precarious position, being reduced to 43/2 at one stage.

However, Kohli stood tall at one end and carried the innings as he is known to do so in a high pressure run chase. The 36-year-old scored a brilliant half-century.

He scored 84 runs off 98 balls, hitting five fours in his knock. India went on to win the game by four wickets and chased the total down in 48.1 overs in the end. Kohli also won the 'Player of the Match' award for his innings after the game.

India became the first team to qualify for the final of the 2025 Champions Trophy. He is also India's highest run-getter in the tournament so far. From four games, he has scored 217 runs at an average of 72.33 with a hundred and a half-century.

The Men in Blue will now play the final on Sunday, March 9, against the winner of the second semi-final between South Africa and New Zealand.

