Virat Kohli becomes the Indian batter with most number of ducks in international cricket following dismal show in 3rd IND vs AFG T20I 

Team India batter Virat Kohli became the holder of an embarrassing record after his golden duck in the third T20I against Afghanistan at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday.

Kohli's most recent dismissal ended up being his 35th duck in international cricket, which is now the most by an Indian batter. He went past the record of 34 ducks, which was held until now by Sachin Tendulkar.

Fans were eager to see how Virat Kohli adapted to the aggressive approach after being out of the T20I side for 14 months. After missing the series opener due to personal reasons, Kohli scored a quickfire 29 runs in the second T20I in Indore.

There were a lot of expectations from the former skipper as he returned to his 'home' venue, where he has constantly featured for his IPL franchise, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for the past 16 years.

The ace batter came into bat in the third over following Yashasvi Jaiswal's dismissal. The ace batter, however, faltered while trying to take on Fareed Ahmed right away. The back-of-a-length delivery hit high on his bat as he stepped down the track in a bid to clear mid-off.

His last duck in international cricket came during the 2023 ODI World Cup against England. He struggled for nine deliveries on a tough Lucknow pitch before being dismissed by David Willey.

Virat Kohli's most recent outing marked his first ever golden duck in T20Is

The former India skipper had recorded a total of four ducks in T20Is before the third T20I clash against Afghanistan. The most recent one came against Sri Lanka in the 2022 Asia Cup, where he was cleaned up by Dilshan Madushanka.

However, the duck against Afghanistan ended up being the first instance where he was dismissed off the very first ball of his innings.

While Kohli and Tendulkar occupy the top spots in terms of international ducks, they are followed by Rohit Sharma (33), Virender Sehwag (31) and Sourav Ganguly (29). Interestingly, two of Sharma's 33 international ducks have come in the ongoing series against Afghanistan.

