Virat Kohli breaks into bhangra to celebrate India's 2025 Champions Trophy victory [Watch]

Veteran batter Virat Kohli celebrated in style by performing a bhangra dance with the stumps in hand following India's victory over New Zealand in the 2025 Champions Trophy final. The match was played on Sunday, March 9, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Opting to bat first, New Zealand posted 251/7 in their 50 overs, with Daryl Mitchell top-scoring at 63. In reply, Indian captain Rohit Sharma made 76 off 83 balls, while Shreyas Iyer contributed 48. KL Rahul remained unbeaten on 34 as India chased down the target with four wickets to spare. They clinched their third ICC Champions Trophy title with an over to spare.

As Team India erupted in celebration after their historic win, Virat Kohli stole the spotlight by showing off his bhangra moves.

Fans can match the video here:

Although the Delhi-born cricketer was dismissed cheaply for just one in the final, he had a solid tournament overall. Kohli scored 218 runs in five innings, averaging 54.50, with one half-century and one century to his name.

“Collective effort is what has done it for us” - Virat Kohli reflects as India wins the 2025 Champions Trophy

As India triumphed over New Zealand in the summit clash to win the 2025 Champions Trophy, Virat Kohli credited the team's collective effort. He highlighted how different players stepped up under pressure to secure the title. He said to broadcasters after the match (as quoted by ESPNcricinfo):

“It's been amazing, we wanted to bounce back after a tough Australia tour. Lovely playing with a bunch of amazing youngsters. They're stepping up and taking India in the right direction. After playing for so long, you look forward to playing under pressure. To win titles, the whole team has to step up in different games. People have played such impactful knocks and had spells, that collective effort is what has done it for us.”

“I try to speak to these guys, try to share my experience, tell them how I've played for so long. When you leave, you want to leave in a better position. So many impactful knocks Gill, Shreyas, Rahul, et al have played. The team is in good hands," he added.

Virat Kohli will next take the field in IPL 2025, starting on March 22.

