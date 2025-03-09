MS Dhoni rocks traditional attire ahead of IPL 2025 season with CSK [In Picture]

Former India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni recently rocked traditional attire ahead of the upcoming IPL 2025. The legendary cricketer has already joined the CSK camp in Chennai and begun preparations for the upcoming season with his teammates.

Ad

Dhoni relinquished captaincy last year and handed over the responsibility to Ruturaj Gaikwad, who will continue in the role this year.

The Chennai franchise took to their official X (formerly known as Twitter) handle and shared a picture to give their ardent fans a glimpse of MS Dhoni off the field ahead of IPL 2025. In it, the iconic player can be seen in traditional South Indian clothes, wearing a white dhoti and a shirt. The post was captioned:

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

CSK will square off agaisnt MI in their opening match of IPL 2025 on March 23

Following a league-stage exit last season, the Super Kings would hope for a better showing in IPL 2025, as they reinforced their squad at the mega auction with some decent picks. CSK's campaign in the upcoming season will begin on March 23 with a blockbuster match against the Mumbai Indians (MI).

Ad

Here is CSK's complete schedule for the upcoming season: (All timings are in IST)

March 23: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians in Chennai, 7:30 pm

March 28: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Chennai, 7:30 pm

March 30: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati, 7:30 pm

April 5: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals in Chennai, 3:30 pm

April 8: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings in Mullanpur, 7:30 pm

April 11: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai, 7:30 pm

Ad

April 14: Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow, 7:30 pm

April 20: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians in Mumbai, 7:30 pm

April 25: Chennai Super Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad in Chennai, 7:30 pm

April 30: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings in Chennai, 7:30 pm

May 3: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru, 7:30 pm

May 7: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata, 7:30 pm

May 12: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in Chennai, 7:30 pm

May 18: Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad, 3:30 pm

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️