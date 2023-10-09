Virat Kohli breaks huge Sachin Tendulkar record during brilliant knock in IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup match

Virat Kohli broke Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most runs by an Indian batter in limited-overs ICC events (World Cup, T20 World Cup, and Champions Trophy) during the 2023 World Cup match against Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, October 8.

Kohli scored a resilient 85 off 116 balls and added 165 runs for the fourth wicket with KL Rahul (97* off 115) as India recovered from 2/3 to chase down 200, winning by six wickets in 41.2 overs.

During the course of his wonderful effort, Kohli surpassed Tendulkar to become the Indian cricketer with most runs in limited-over ICC events. The 34-year-old has scored 2785 in 64 innings.

Tendulkar had scored 2719 runs in 58 innings. He is followed by current Indian captain Rohit Sharma (2422 runs from 64 innings), Yuvraj Singh (1707 runs from 62 innings) and Sourav Ganguly (1671 runs from 32 innings).

Kohli and Rahul batted with great resolve to rescue India after Ishan Kishan, Rohit and Shreyas Iyer all fell without opening their account. Kohli struck six fours in his knock before being dismissed by Josh Hazlewood (3/38), pulling a short ball to midwicket.

“Play like it's Test cricket” - Rahul on discussion with Kohli after India lost 2/3

Rahul was named Player of the Match for his fine knock of 97*. Speaking at the post-match presentation, he opened up on the discussion he had with Kohli after India lost three early wickets. The former captain advised him to tackle the situation like a Test match for the initial part of his innings.

"Virat said there's big help in the wicket, and [we] just have to play proper shots and play like it's Test cricket for some time and see where it goes. That was mostly the plan, and happy that we could do the job for the team."

On having to rush to bat almost immediately after the Indian chase began, Rahul admitted that he was still trying to catch his breath.

"I was just trying to catch my breath as I just had a shower. I thought I would get a good half an hour - [or] an hour's - break, put the feet up and just rest up. But I was out there in no time, so there was a bit of rush. I was just trying to get my breath back," he said.

Having aced the Australian challenge, India will now face Afghanistan in Delhi on October 11.