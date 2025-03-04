Virat Kohli breaks India legend’s record to achieve huge milestone in IND vs AUS 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal

Former India captain Virat Kohli achieved a major milestone during the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal between India and Australia in Dubai on Tuesday, March 4. The 36-year-old scripted history by taking Josh Inglis’ catch in the key contest.

Ad

A gun fielder for India, Kohli went past erstwhile India skipper Rahul Dravid (334) for the most catches by an Indian outfielder in international cricket across formats. He achieved the landmark in his 549th match. Dravid had taken 509 games for 334 catches.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

With the catch, Virat Kohli also went past Ricky Ponting (160) for the second-most catches in ODIs by an outfielder, and is now only behind Mahela Jayawardena (218).

Most catches for India in international cricket:

Virat Kohli – 335

– 335 Rahul Dravid – 334

– 334 Mohammad Azharuddin – 261

– 261 Sachin Tendulkar – 256

– 256 Rohit Sharma – 229

A livewire on the field, Kohli is now only behind Jayawardena (440), Ponting (364), Ross Taylor (351), and Jaques Kallis (338) for the highest number of catches across formats in international cricket by a fielder.

Ad

It’s worth mentioning that Kohli is one of the most followed athletes on social media. The fitness icon has a fanfare of 270 million alone on Instagram, making him the most followed cricketer in the world.

Virat Kohli will be keen to deliver with the bat against Australia in the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal

Virat Kohli will now be looking to deliver with the bat against Australia in the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal in Dubai. The right-handed batter recently smashed his 82nd international hundred against Pakistan in the group-stage game at the same venue.

Ad

The senior batter has 2367 runs in 49 ODI against the Aussies at an average of 53.80, including eight centuries and 14 fifties. He had smashed 85 and 54 against Australia during the 2023 ODI World Cup.

As far as the match is concerned, Australia were 186/4 after 35 overs, with skipper Steve Smith (71 off 94) and Alex Carey (29 off 26) at the crease. Ravindra Jadeja has been the pick of the bowlers for the Men in Blue with two scalps.

Follow the IND vs AUS 2025 Champions Trophy live score and updates here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback