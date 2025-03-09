Virat Kohli brings out cheeky dance move to celebrate Tom Latham's dismissal in IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy final [Watch]

Star India batter Virat Kohli brought out a cheeky dance move to celebrate the dismissal of Tam Latham in the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy final in Dubai on Sunday, March 9. New Zealand are batting first as the two sides fight for the ultimate prize.

As Tom Latham was dismissed, Virat Kohli put his arms in the air and brought out a 'bhangra' move to celebrate his dismissal. The wicketkeeper-batter was trapped leg before by Ravindra Jadeja for 14 runs off 30 balls on the second ball of the 24th over.

Watch the moment where Kohli celebrated this wicket with a cheeky dance move

The 36-year-old is known for his celebrations on the field and always entertains the crowd with his reactions during games, as he did after Latham's dismissal in the ongoing final as well.

Earlier, New Zealand also lost the wickets of openers Will Young and Rachin Ravindra along with Kane Williamson before Latham also joined them back in the hut.

Virat Kohli further reacts to Tom Latham's dismissal in Champions Trophy final

Apart from bringing out his dance move, Virat Kohli also made a cheeky reaction after Tom Latham was dismissed in the ongoing Champions Trophy final in Dubai.

Kohli's reaction saw him show his tongue

Talking about his batting, Virat Kohli has been in good form in the tournament coming into the final. He is India's leading run-scorer with 217 runs from four games so far at an average of 72.33.

Kohli also has a hundred and a half-century in the tournament to his name. He slammed a sensational unbeaten hundred in a successful run-chase against Pakistan under pressure.

The right-hander also played a crucial 84-run knock in the semifinal against Australia. He surpassed former Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan as India's leading run-scorer overall in the Champions Trophy history and is also on the verge of overtaking Chris Gayle to become the highest run-getter overall.

