"Virat Kohli can learn from KL Rahul about knowing his off-stump"- Ramiz Raja

Former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja was impressed with the way Virat Kohli batted in the second Test against England at Lord's. The Indian skipper scored 42 runs and showed patience, curbing his natural attacking instincts, in the 103-ball knock.

Kohli was out for a golden duck in the first innings at Trent Bridge and it was important for him to make a statement this time around. The 32-year-old applied himself well but poked at a good delivery from Ollie Robinson that led to his downfall. He was caught at first slip by counterpart Joe Root with only a few overs left on Day 1.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Ramiz Raja explained how deliveries outside off-stump are becoming a problem for Kohli. He feels the Indian skipper can learn from KL Rahul to show trust in his defense and leave the balls outside off-stump.

"Virat Kohli also played really well and worked hard for his runs against his nature. He has to continue doing this. He got a good ball but once again there was an indecision as to whether to play forward or leave the ball. So he has to check where his off-stump is and maybe learn from KL Rahul."

Cheteshwar Pujara needs to get mentally strong: Ramiz Raja

Ramiz Raja believes Cheteshwar Pujara is under tremendous pressure due to his lack of runs of late. Pujara once again failed to make an impact as he was dismissed cheaply by Anderson, knicking to Jonny Bairstow in the slips.

The way Pujara was dismissed, playing away from his body, was something that concerned Ramiz Raja. He feels Pujara will need to make more use of his feet and correct his game from a mental point of view.

"Speaking about learning, Pujara can learn a lot from the way Rahul batted. He is facing difficulties while batting on these pitches. It is not easy to play Anderson and company. He will need to use his feet and not use with his hands. He needs to get mentally strong and there is no shortcut to success, only practice," Ramiz Raja concluded.

India will resume Day 2 on 276/3 and will be keen to make the strong platform laid by KL Rahul (127 batting) count.

Stumps on day 1.



India are 276/3 with KL Rahul unbeaten on 127. After being put in to bat, India have had a terrific day.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/4htSCVXHoM — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) August 12, 2021

Edited by Anantaajith Ra