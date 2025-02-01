Virat Kohli clicks pictures with all players, officials, ground staff after Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match [Watch]

Veteran cricketer Virat Kohli was spotted taking photos with players, officials, and ground staff after the conclusion of the Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match on Saturday, February 1. After being asked to bat first on Day 1 (Thursday, January 30), Railways posted a total of 241 runs, with Upendra Yadav top-scoring at 95.

In reply, marking his return to the Ranji Trophy after 12 years, Kohli had a disappointing outing, dismissed for just six runs off 15 balls. Meanwhile, Delhi captain Ayush Badoni (99) and Sumit Mathur (86) played excellent innings, helping the team to a total of 374 runs in their first innings.

Delhi's bowlers were exceptional in the second innings, with Shivam Sharma leading the charge and taking five wickets. As a result, Railways were bowled out for 114 on Day 3, with Delhi securing a dominant victory by an innings and 19 runs.

After the match, Virat Kohli was seen engaging with everyone, taking time to pose for photos with his teammates, Railways players, officials, ground staff, and security personnel.

Meanwhile, Delhi failed to qualify for the knockout stages, finishing third in Group D with 21 points after winning two out of seven matches.

Virat Kohli to return to action in the upcoming three-game ODI series against England

Virat Kohli will be back in action when India host England for a three-match ODI series, starting Thursday, February 6, in Nagpur. The 36-year-old has played 36 ODIs against England, scoring 1,340 runs at an average of 41.87, with three centuries and nine fifties to his name.

Following the bilateral series, the focus will shift to the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, where India are placed in Group A alongside New Zealand, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. In the previous edition of the Champions Trophy in 2017, Kohli captained the Men in Blue to the final, where they were defeated by Pakistan.

