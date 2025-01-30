PCB and ICC cancel planned 2025 Champions Trophy opening ceremony, Rohit Sharma need not travel to Pakistan: Reports

By Rishab Vm
Modified Jan 30, 2025 22:04 IST
ICC Champions Trophy Media Opportunity - Source: Getty
Pakistan is the host for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy - Source: Getty

The confusion regarding Indian captain Rohit Sharma traveling to Pakistan for the opening ceremony of the 2025 Champions Trophy may now be put to rest.

According to a report by Cricbuzz, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the International Cricket Council (ICC) have canceled the planned opening ceremony for the Champions Trophy. That essentially means that Rohit will not need to travel to Pakistan.

"An opening ceremony was never announced either by the ICC or the PCB," a source was quoted as saying.

The Indian government did not permit the cricket team to travel to Pakistan for the tournament. Therefore, India's matches were shifted to Dubai. Moreover, it was also reported that captain Rohit would not visit Pakistan for the opening ceremony.

also-read-trending Trending

However, the reason for the opening ceremony or captain's press conference being canceled is not because of India and Rohit not traveling to Pakistan. Two other teams are expected to arrive late. England, playing in India at present, will reach Lahore on February 18, taking almost a week off after the final ODI on February 12.

In addition, Australia, who are in Sri Lanka for their Test series, are expected to reach Pakistan on February 19, five days after the conclusion of the two-Test series. Therefore, the captains of both teams will not be available for an opening ceremony.

"Both the sides have taken a break en route to Lahore," the source said, as per Cricbuzz.

England and Australia are set to play in Lahore on February 22. The source added that as all the captains will not be available, no captains' photo shoot or joint press conference will take place ahead of the Champions Trophy.

"Because the two sides will arrive either a day before or on the day of the opening match, all captains will not be available in the lead-up to the tournament. As such, no captains' photo shoot or joint press conference will be held," the source added.

PCB to go ahead with pre-event ceremonies to unveil refurbished stadiums ahead of Champions Trophy

While no opening ceremony or captain's photo shoot and conference will take place, the report added that the PCB will go forward with the pre-event ceremonies in order to unveil the refurbished stadiums ahead of the Champions Trophy.

The renovated Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on February 7. President Asif Ali Zardari will inaugurate the National Stadium in Karachi on February 11.

The PCB is also set to conduct an inaugural ceremony of the Champions Trophy at the Lahore Fort on February 16, which will be graced by the presence of top PCB and ICC officials.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar
