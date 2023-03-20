Virat Kohli clicks a selfie with Sachin Tendulkar's ardent fan Sudhir

Team India batter Virat Kohli recently clicked a selfie with Sachin Tendulkar's devoted fan Sudhir while traveling on a flight. Kohli is currently part of the Indian squad, which is in the midst of a 3-match ODI series against Australia.

The Men in Blue won the first game in Mumbai but suffered a disappointing 10-wicket loss in the second ODI in Vizag. The batting unit has failed to perform well in both games so far. KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja rescued the team after a collapse in their chase of 189 in the first ODI.

In the second game, all of them failed collectively as Team India got skittled out cheaply for 117. Virat Kohli also could not perform up to his lofty standards in the format, as he has scores of 4 and 31 from the first two games. Both teams will now meet in the series decider in Chennai on Wednesday.

Sachin Tendulkar's big fan Sudhir is known for painting his body in the colors of the Indian flag and having the Master Blaster's name written on his back. Ahead of the match, during the travel day, he met Virat Kohli and went on to click a selfie with the former India captain.

"I'm a little surprised because the old Kohli wouldn't be dismissed after making 30-35 runs"- Wasim Jaffer on Virat Kohli's knock in 2nd ODI

Former Indian batter Wasim Jaffer was surprised to see Virat Kohli failing to convert his start in the second ODI like he usually does in the format. Jaffer felt that Kohli's wicket was a defining moment in the context of the game, considering the rhythm that the star batter seemed to be in.

Speaking on ESPNCricinfo's Timeout, Jaffer said:

"It was a massive wicket as he looked in rhythm. It seemed like he would string a big partnership with Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja. He might not have played Nathan Ellis a lot and got beaten after playing across. He looked in good nick.

"I'm a little surprised because the old Kohli wouldn't be dismissed after making 30-35 runs, but it's happening frequently. When he is on the crease, he makes 35-40 runs and plays one poor shot to get out. So, Kohli has to change that. I thought we might see one more big score at his favourite venue and it, unfortunately, couldn't happen."

