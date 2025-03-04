Virat Kohli dances to celebrate Cooper Connolly’s wicket in IND vs AUS 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal [Watch]

Virat Kohli was seen dancing on the field after Mohammad Shami dismissed Cooper Connolly in the third over of the game. India and Australia crossed swords at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday, March 4, in the first semi-final of the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Australia won the toss and put the Men in Blue to field. After providing an early reprieve to Australian opener Travis Head by dropping his catch off the first delivery of the game, Shami dismissed the other opening batter when he took charge of the ball for the second over of his spell.

Connolly struggled to get going and couldn’t connect consistently. The Indian pacer ended his struggles by getting him to edge a delivery straight into wicketkeeper KL Rahul’s gloves. While the umpire wasn’t sure of an edge and did not signal out, Rohit Sharma was confident with his appeal and went for a review.

The DRS showed the ball edging the bat before KL Rahul caught it behind the stumps, eventually forcing the on-field umpire to reverse his decision to out. Soon after the wicket, Kohli was seen celebrating the breakthrough with some dance moves.

Virat Kohli 40 runs away from becoming India’s leading run-scorer in Champions Trophy

Former India skipper Virat Kohli is very close to adding yet another feather to his already illustrious cap. He needs to score at least 40 runs with the bat against Australia to become India’s leading run-scorer in the history of the Champions Trophy.

Kohli has 662 runs currently from 16 Champions Trophy matches. He has scored five half-centuries and one hundred in these outings, with the ton coming very recently against Pakistan.

Shikhar Dhawan currently tops the charts with 701 runs in the tournament. He participated in two editions of the ICC event and played 10 matches, scoring three centuries and as many fifties.

