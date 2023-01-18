“Virat Kohli has decided that either he will score a Century or not even 10 runs” – Fans react as Kohli departs cheaply in IND vs NZ first ODI

Virat Kohli failed to deliver in the first ODI for Team India against New Zealand in Hyderabad on Wednesday, January 18.

The right-hander departed for just eight runs off 10 balls in the 16th over bowled by Mitchell Santner. He completely misjudged the length and stood there in disbelief as the ball disturbed the timber. Pitched outside off-stump, the ball turned enough to hit the top of the off-stump.

The Delhi batter recently registered three ODI centuries – 166*, 113 (Sri Lanka), and 113 (Bangladesh) in the last five innings, and two single-digit scores of four and five (latest first), respectively.

Fans were unfazed by Kohli’s early dismissal. They pointed to a pattern in which Kohli scored centuries after registering single-digit scores against The Lankans and Bangladesh.

Here are some of the top Twitter reactions:

Ali Mehdi @ItsAliMehdy



#ViratKohli𓃵 #INDvsNZ #IndianCricketTeam Virat Kohli has decided that either he will score a Century or not even 10 runs. Virat Kohli has decided that either he will score a Century or not even 10 runs.#ViratKohli𓃵 #INDvsNZ #IndianCricketTeam

Atharv Lad @atharv_lad Virat Kohli out TV off. Virat Kohli out TV off.

Saavan @saavan1811

#ViratKohli𓃵 Koi nhi Bhai ....Virat alternate century mar Raha h ....agle match me pkka marega Koi nhi Bhai ....Virat alternate century mar Raha h ....agle match me pkka marega#ViratKohli𓃵

Hassaan Akif @hassaan_akif

rocked commentator shocked.. Backfoot p rehna pasand hai bohat sahi baat @imVkohli rocked commentator shocked.. Backfoot p rehna pasand hai bohat sahi baat@imVkohli rocked commentator shocked..😂 https://t.co/TercKWhUqo

Pakistan_Cric @pak_cricketX "Phir se over reaction de deta hoon, sab ko lagega wapis se ball of the decade thi" Virat kohli "Phir se over reaction de deta hoon, sab ko lagega wapis se ball of the decade thi" Virat kohli https://t.co/44GwnXqQEL

“He will get to the 100” – Sunil Gavaskar feels Virat Kohli can equal or break Sachin Tendulkar’s century record

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar reckons that Virat Kohli can complete 100 centuries in international cricket if he plays till the age of 40. The statement came after the senior batter scored an unbeaten 166 off 110 balls against Sri Lanka.

Speaking recently to India Today, Gavaskar said:

“In case he plays, 5 or 6 years, he will get to the 100. There's no doubt about it. His average is about 6-6 hundreds a year. So if that happens, then surely he can add another 26 hundreds in the next 5-6 years, if he plays till 40.”

Gavaskar also credited Kohli for fitness. He feels that the former India captain is the fittest cricketer for India at the moment. He said:

“Sachin Tendulkar also played till his 40s and he had kept his fitness. Kohli is very aware of his fitness. He is still, the fastest runner between wickets in this Indian team."

He continued:

"Today, at this age, he beats the youngsters hands down. Converting 1s into 2s, and 2s into 3s, he is an absolute champion at that."

So far, Virat Kohli has scored 74 international tons – 46 in ODIs, 27 in Tests, and one century in T20Is.

Get IND vs NZ Live Score for the 1st ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for the latest Updates and News.

Poll : 0 votes