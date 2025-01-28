Virat Kohli declines captaincy; LSG star to lead Delhi vs Railways in Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Reports

India's ace batter Virat Kohli will play in Delhi's upcoming Ranji Trophy 24-25 match against Railways, beginning Thursday, January 30. The 36-year-old was reportedly approached by the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) for captaincy, but he declined the offer.

Kohli will feature in the red-ball domestic competition after a gap of 12 years. According to a report by TOI, the former India skipper has refused the opportunity to captain Delhi in their match against Railways.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batter Ayush Badoni will continue leading the side. Kohli has expressed his desire to train with the Delhi team before the encounter. Speaking to TOI, a DDCA official said:

"Kohli informed coach Sarandeep Singh about his willingness to train with the team. It will be a great experience for the Delhi players if they get to spend so much time with him."

Trending

It is worth mentioning that several Team India stars like Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Shubman Gill played in the recently concluded Ranji Trophy 2024-25 round. However, Virat Kohli was unavailable for selection due to a neck sprain.

The veteran batter recently geared up for his domestic cricket return by training under the watchful eyes of former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar in Mumbai. A few videos that surfaced on social media showed him working on his backfoot game.

"The Delhi police will receive a letter from us" - DDCA secretary on security arrangements for Virat Kohli's Ranji Trophy return

Virat Kohli's Ranji Trophy return will be on his home ground. The match between Delhi and Railways will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The DDCA plans to amp up security as fans are expected to turn up in big numbers to watch the star cricketer in action.

Speaking about the security arrangements, DDCA secretary Ashok Sharma was quoted as saying by PTI (via Hindustan Times):

"The Delhi Police will receive a letter from us, we have enhanced our private security so we have initiated all these arrangements and we will attempt there is no inconvenience for the fans when they come on January 30 to see the match.

"Gate numbers 7, 16 and 15 will be open. Whoever will come to watch will get to see Virat bat, they will see the ball move and we are fully ready to keep these three gates open."

Virat Kohli last played a Ranji Trophy match in November 2012. The right-handed batter registered scores of 14 and 43 in Delhi's six-wicket defeat to Uttar Pradesh.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news