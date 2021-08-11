IND vs ENG 2021: Virat Kohli drops to number 5, Jasprit Bumrah climbs 10 places in latest ICC Test Rankings

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli has dropped out of the top 4 of the ICC Test Rankings for Batsmen after recording a golden duck in the Nottingham Test against England. Kohli now holds fifth position in the rankings.

Meanwhile, ace Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has entered the top 10 of the ICC Test Rankings for Bowlers. The right-arm pacer scalped nine wickets against England at Trent Bridge. Courtesy of his phenomenal performance, Bumrah is now in ninth position on the bowling charts.

↗️ Jasprit Bumrah is back in the top 10

↗️ James Anderson, Joe Root move up



Players from England and India make gains in the latest @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's Test Rankings.



Full list: https://t.co/OMjjVx5Mgf pic.twitter.com/z2icdZFYpe — ICC (@ICC) August 11, 2021

Joe Root's magnificent batting performance in Nottingham also contributed to Virat Kohli's fall. The English skipper top-scored for his team in both innings, playing a fine knock of 109 runs in the second innings. Thanks to his Man of the Match award-winning performance, Root has moved up to the number four position.

There were no other changes in the top 10 of the batsmen's rankings, but there were a few ups and downs on the bowlers' side. Veteran English pacers James Anderson and Stuart Broad exchanged positions in the top 10. Broad dropped to eighth in the rankings, while Anderson rose to number seven.

Jasprit Bumrah climbed ten places to secure ninth position. He overtook Mitchell Starc, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Kemar Roach, Kyle Jamieson, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Abbas and also his compatriot Ishant Sharma.

Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah return to the field tomorrow

Virat Kohli (L) and Jasprit Bumrah will hold the key to India's success in the second Test match

After a stalemate in Nottingham, India and England have reached London to play the second Test at the Lord's cricket ground. The match begins tomorrow at 11:00 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST).

Virat Kohli will be keen to score big in the second Test, while Jasprit Bumrah will try to continue his good form. It will be interesting to see if India can take a 1-0 lead in the five-Test series.

Sanjay Manjrekar has shared what he thinks should be India's playing XI in the second test



Do you agree?



Credits: Sony Sports#TeamIndia #IND #testcricket #England #engvsind pic.twitter.com/sowEFq0CYX — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) August 9, 2021

