Virat Kohli equals former India captain's massive record in IND vs BAN 2025 Champions Trophy match 

Star batter Virat Kohli equalled the record of former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin during the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy match between India and Bangladesh on Thursday, February 20, in Dubai.

Virat Kohli took two catches during the first innings as India bowled Bangladesh out for 228 runs in 49.4 overs. With that, he completed 156 catches in ODIs and became the Indian player with the joint-most catches as a fielder in the format.

Mohammad Azharuddin also took 156 catches as a fielder in his ODI career. Former Indian players Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and Suresh Raina complete the top five of this list.

Sachin took 140 catches in his ODI career while Dravid took 124. Suresh Raina grabbed 102 catches to be fifth on this list.

Virat Kohli is also known for his fielding apart from his batting and he once again proved why he is regarded among the best Indian fielders by equalling Azharuddin's record.

Can Virat Kohli continue his run in the Champions Trophy with the bat?

Among the current Indian squad, Virat Kohli is the highest run-getter in the history of the Champions Trophy. He has played three editions (2009, 2013, and 2017) and has scored 529 runs from 13 matches at an average of 88.16 with five half-centuries.

He has a best score of an unbeaten 96, which came in the semifinal of the previous edition against Bangladesh in 2017. Kohli also played a key role when India won the Champions Trophy in 2013.

As India begin their run chase against Bangladesh in the ongoing game in Dubai, Virat Kohli will be eager to replicate his performance from 2017 and begin the tournament on a positive note.

It will be important for Kohli to start well and gain momentum as he is among the senior players in the team. He will be expected to step up with the bat if the Men In Blue go on to win the trophy.

