Virat Kohli felicitated by DDCA for playing 100 Test matches [Watch]

Star India batter and former captain Virat Kohli was felicitated by the Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) on Friday, January 31. The event took place after stumps on Day 2 of the ongoing Ranji Trophy match between Delhi and Railways at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium.

Kohli had achieved this milestone against Sri Lanka in Mohali in 2022 but the DDCA decided to honor their local boy three years later. He was presented with a shawl and a memento by Rohan Jaitley, the president of the association and son of former Union minister Arun Jaitley.

The 36-year-old is only the third cricketer from Delhi after Ishant Sharma (105) and Virender Sehwag (104) to have crossed the milestone of 100 Tests for India. Kohli's last Test, which was also his 123rd, came against Australia in Sydney in early 2024.

Virat Kohli returned to the Ranji Trophy after 13 years

Kohli, who returned to playing the Ranji Trophy after 13 years in the game against Railways, failed to live up to expectations and was bowled by Himanshu Sangwan for six runs. A crowd of over 13,000 people who had turned up at the Kotla to watch him bat were left disappointed.

Delhi, who batted second in this game, were in a position of strength at the end of Day 2. Railways were bowled out for 241 on Day 1, and Delhi have now responded with 334-7 at the close of play, with a handy lead of 93 runs. They will be keen on adding to this lead as much as possible tomorrow.

Kohli will next be in action for India in the ODI series against England, which starts on February 6 in Nagpur. This three-match series will be in preparation for the ICC Champions Trophy, which will soon follow. Kohli's fans will hope that he comes good in the second innings against Railways.

