"I'll never forget the barrage of abuse I received in 2012" - Former England opener Nick Compton on Virat Kohli's on-field behavior

Former England opener Nick Compton recently revealed that Virat Kohli hurled abuses at him during the Test series between England and India in 2012. The incident took place during a 4-match Test series in India, which the visitors managed to win by a 2-1 margin.

Nick Compton played in all four games of the series and scored 208 runs at an average of 34.66, including one half-century while opening the batting with Alastair Cook. Those were early days for Virat Kohli in Test cricket as he was still looking to establish himself in the Indian Test XI.

Nick Compton said that he got a few words from Virat Kohli during the 2012 series. He bumped into Kohli's ex-girlfriend before the series when he was gone out for an evening with KP & Yuvi

He just chatted with her and He don’t think Virat Kohli was very happy with that — tony ⎊ (@joeys_chandler) June 14, 2020

Virat Kohli completed 13 years in international cricket on Wednesday as he made his ODI debut on 18 August 2008 against Sri Lanka in Dambulla. On the same day, Nick Compton put out a tweet saying that he could never forget the barrage of abuse received from Virat Kohli during the 2012 Test series. Compton wrote:

"Isn’t Kohli the most foul-mouthed individual. I’ll never forget the barrage of abuse I received in 2012 when the swearing stunned me to the point that he did himself a serious disservice. It highlights what a level-headed and grounded man Root, Tendulkar, Williamson et al are."

Isn’t Kohli the most foul mouthed individual. I’ll Never forget the barrage of abuse I received in 2012 when the swearing 🤬 stunned me to the point that he did himself a serious disservice. It highlights what a level headed and grounded man Root, Tendulkar, Williamson et al are — Nick Compton (@thecompdog) August 18, 2021

Virat Kohli and James Anderson were involved in a heated verbal exchange during the Lord's Test

There were several heated verbal exchanges during the recently concluded Lord's Test as well. It all started when Anderson abused Jasprit Bumrah for dishing out short-pitched deliveries when the English pacer was batting in the first innings.

It then continued when Virat Kohli came in to bat in the second innings on Day 4. You can watch and hear the exchange between Virat Kohli and James Anderson below:

India will next meet England in the third Test on August 25 at Headingley in Leeds.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar