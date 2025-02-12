Virat Kohli gets out to Adil Rashid once again in IND vs ENG 2025 3rd ODI [Watch]

Team India's star batter Virat Kohli was dismissed by England leg-spinner Adil Rashid again in the ongoing third ODI of the series at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 12. Kohli perished for a solid 52 off 55, with the wrist-spinner bowling a ripper to get his outside edge.

The dismissal came in the 19th over of India's innings. Rashid generated drift and drew the 36-year-old forward to defend. The ball took a faint outside edge and Phil Salt took a sharp catch.

The former Indian captain hardly waited for the umpire's signal and immediately walked back. The second ODI at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack also saw Rashid dismiss Kohli with a similar delivery.

The champion batter walked out in the second over of the innings, with England speedster Mark Wood dismissing Rohit Sharma on the first ball of his spell. Kohli, who missed the opening game of the series, completed a run-a-ball half-century in the 18th over of the innings.

At the time of writing, India were 201/2 after 21 overs.

Virat Kohli still 37 runs away from reaching 14000 runs

Virat Kohli. (Image Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, Kohli looked on track to join Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara as the third player to get to 14000 runs in ODIs. However, it wasn't to be on this occasion as he was dismissed for 52. But he could reach the milestone in Team India's opening match of the Champions Trophy against Bangladesh on February 20, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The Men in Blue have already sealed the series against England and are targeting a 3-0 result. The selectors have also already confirmed the squad for the eight-team tournament that begins on February 19. However, the 2013 title holders have suffered a body blow, with Jasprit Bumrah ruled out due to injury.

