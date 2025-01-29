Virat Kohli gets mobbed by fans for pictures & autographs ahead of Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match [Watch]

Virat Kohli practiced with the Delhi team at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday, January 29, ahead of the side's final Ranji Trophy 2024-25 group match against Railways. Following the training session, the former India captain was mobbed by fans for pictures and autographs when he was heading towards his car.

The 36-year-old was seen posing for a picture with a young fan before leaving the stadium. Many fans flocked to the venue on Tuesday and Wednesday, hoping to catch a glimpse of the star cricketer as he geared up for his domestic cricket return.

Here's a video of the incident:

Virat Kohli's Ranji Trophy return was delayed due to a neck sprain. He missed the team's recently concluded match against Saurashtra. The veteran batter is now all set to play his first match of the red-ball domestic tournament in more than 12 years.

The Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match between Delhi and Railways will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium from Thursday, January 30. The Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) has reportedly made seating arrangements for 10,000 fans. There will be free entry for the spectators.

"The Delhi Police will receive a letter from us" - DDCA secretary on security arrangements for Virat Kohli's Ranji Trophy return

DDCA plans to amp up security measures at the Arun Jaitley Stadium for Virat Kohli's Ranji Trophy comeback. Thousands of fans are expected to be in attendance for the encounter.

Speaking about the security arrangements at the venue, DDCA secretary Ashok Sharma was quoted as saying by PTI (via Hindustan Times):

"The Delhi Police will receive a letter from us, we have enhanced our private security so we have initiated all these arrangements and we will attempt there is no inconvenience for the fans when they come on January 30 to see the match."

It is worth mentioning that Kohli last played a Ranji Trophy match in November 2012. He registered scores of 14 and 43 in Delhi's six-wicket loss to Uttar Pradesh. Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed him in both the innings.

