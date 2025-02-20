Virat Kohli gifts easy catch to point and departs for 22 in IND vs BAN 2025 Champions Trophy clash [Watch]

Virat Kohli failed to score big in the 2025 Champions Trophy as India began their campaign against Bangladesh in Dubai on Thursday, February 22. The right-handed batter looked good for his 22 off 38 balls but failed to consolidate. As a result, the Men in Blue lost their second wicket for 112.

The dismissal came in the 23rd over of India’s run chase. Rishad Hossain bowled a length ball outside off and Kohli went back to create room and cut it through point. The right-hander failed to keep the ball down and sliced the shot straight to Soumya Sarkar at backward point. This was his fifth dismissal against leg-spinners in ODIs since 2024.

Watch Virat Kohli’s wicket below:

Virat Kohli vs leg spin in ODIs since 2024

Five innings

51 balls

31 runs

Five dismissals

Avg 6.20

SR 60.78

The 36-year-old missed out on a huge landmark as he needed just 15 more runs to become the fastest to 14,000 runs in ODIs. Kohli will get another chance in the upcoming Indo-Pak clash in Dubai on Sunday, February 23.

India in driving seat against Bangladesh in Champions Trophy clash; Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli throw away decent starts

Team India are in pole position against Bangladesh in the ongoing Champions Trophy clash. At the time of writing, the Men in Blue were 134-3 after 29 overs, with Shubman Gill batting on 53. Axar Patel has joined him in the middle. Shreyas Iyer (15 off 17) was the last batter to be dismissed.

Besides Kohli, Rohit Sharma smashed a quickfire 41 runs off 36 balls, sharing a 69-run stand for the opening wicket.

Opting to bat, Bangladesh were skittled out for 228 in 49.4 overs. Towhid Hridoy starred with the bat, scoring 100 off 118, comprising two maximums and six boundaries. Jaker Ali also scored 68 off 114. The duo together stitched a 154-run partnership after Bangladesh were reeling at 35/5.

Mohammed Shami emerged as the leading wicket-taker for India, picking up his sixth ODI fifer. Harshit Rana and Axar Patel also bagged three and two wickets, respectively.

Team India enjoy a 32:8 lead against Bangladesh in head-to-head ODI clashes. They will be keen for another win ahead of their big game against defending champions Pakistan, who beat them single-handedly by 180 runs in the previous 2017 Champions Trophy final.

Follow the IND vs BAN 2025 Champions Trophy match live score and updates here.

