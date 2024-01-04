Virat Kohli gifts jersey signed by the Indian team to Dean Elgar after the 2nd IND vs SA Test

Virat Kohli presented Dean Elgar with an Indian jersey signed by members of the visiting team after the culmination of the second Test on Thursday in Newlands, Cape Town.

The South African opening batter had announced that he would be retiring from international cricket after the two-match Test series against India. He played his final innings on Day 1 of the second Test itself and was dismissed twice for 4 and 12 by Mohammed Siraj and Mukesh Kumar, respectively.

Kohli had shared a few words and an embrace with Elgar after he was dismissed in the second innings, marking the end of the latter's international career. The two even shared some friendly banter on the field, recalling the controversial DRS saga during the 2021 tour.

Elgar walked out onto the field for one last time with a guard of honor to lead South Africa in the final innings of the Test. South Africa had only posted a target of 79 runs despite a valiant century by Aiden Markram on Day 2. Team India chased down the score in just 12 overs while losing three wickets, to record their first-ever win at the venue.

The Indian team under Virat Kohli had performed a similar gesture for Kumar Sangakkara during India's tour of Sri Lanka in 2015. The legendary wicketkeeper-batter had called time on his career after the second Test in Colombo.

In another instance, Team India under Ajinkya Rahane gifted a signed jersey to Nathan Lyon on his 100th Test appearance during the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.

"Glad that I don't have to face these guys again" - Dean Elgar

Dean Elgar, who stood in as captain in his final Test in the absence of Temba Bavuma, was named Player of the Series. The gritty opener had scored a match-winning 185 in the first Test, which the Proteas went on to win by an innings and 37 runs.

"I would have liked to do more in this game. Still very proud of my performance I had in Centurion. Nice to contribute to a winning cause. Some really tough conditions throughout. It (a three-match Test series) would have been fantastic. You want to challenge yourself, Bumrah is world-class, he deserves this award. You want to push yourself to limits," he said.

"Glad that I don't have to face these guys again. Fond memories. We've come a long way. Very grateful to play against these guys," Elgar said during the post-match presentation in Cape Town," Elgar concluded.

