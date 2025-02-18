Virat Kohli gives autographs to fans and interacts with them ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 [Watch]

Team India stalwart Virat Kohli extended a warm gesture towards his ardent fans in Dubai by giving an autograph and interacting with them. Kohli is currently with the Indian squad in Dubai, preparing for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which commences on February 19.

India's campaign in the tournament will begin the following day with a clash against Bangladesh. The Men in Blue will then face Pakistan and New Zealand in the group stage on February 23 and March 2, respectively.

The players are currently undergoing training in Dubai to prepare themselves for the Champions Trophy. While returning to the team bus recently following a practice session, Virat Kohli took some time out and met his fans waiting nearby, giving them autographs.

You can watch the video below:

"This could be the last ICC event for Rohit, Jadeja, and even for Virat Kohli" - Aakash Chopra ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra recently opined that the upcoming Champions Trophy might potentially be the last ICC tournament for senior players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravindra Jadeja.

Analyzing the matter in a video on his YouTube channel, Chopra said:

"We always say never say never, that you might see Rohit playing the next World Cup and Virat and Jadeja could be seen for sure as he (Jadeja) is super fit. We don't talk about Jaddu's fitness that much. He is as fit as Kohli and might be fitter than him, but we talk about Kohli remaining fit till 2027. The question won't be whether these people can play till then."

He added:

"The question will be whether Indian cricket can survive without them or not. The question should always be how long Indian cricket needs a particular player and whether a better option is available at that time. I feel there is a strong possibility this could be the last ICC event for Rohit, Jadeja and even for Virat Kohli."

Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views above? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

