Virat Kohli gives autographs to fans during practice session in Mumbai ahead of the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy challenge [Watch]

Ace Team India batter Virat Kohli was seen signing autographs and posing for photos with fans and aspiring cricketers during his practice session in Mumbai on Saturday, January 25. The 36-year-old is set to make his return to domestic cricket and will play in Delhi’s final league match of the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy against Railways, starting on Thursday, January 30.

Kohli's last appearance in the prestigious Ranji Trophy was back in 2012, when he played a match against Uttar Pradesh, scoring 14 and 43 in two innings. However, UP won the match by six wickets.

Ahead of Delhi's upcoming game, Kohli was seen signing autographs during his practice session in Mumbai, accompanied by former Indian batting coach Sanjay Bangar.

Here’s a video of the moment:

Virat Kohli has featured in 23 Ranji Trophy matches, scoring 1,574 runs at an average of 50.77, including five centuries. Meanwhile, Delhi has had a disappointing 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season, currently placed fourth in the Group D standings with 14 points from six games. Their latest setback came against Saurashtra, who defeated them by 10 wickets in Rajkot.

Virat Kohli had a disappointing year with the bat in Tests in 2024

Virat Kohli had a disappointing year with the bat in Tests in 2024, managing only 417 runs in 10 matches at a modest average of 24.52, with one half-century and one century. His most recent appearance came during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where his performance was below par.

Although he began with a century in the first match, his form declined in the following games. Overall, he managed just 190 runs in nine innings, frequently getting dismissed to balls outside the off-stump.

The star batter will now be looking to make a comeback in the limited-overs formats, starting with India’s three-match ODI series against England, beginning February 6 in Nagpur.

Following that, the Men in Blue will compete in the 2025 Champions Trophy, where they are placed in Group A alongside arch-rivals Pakistan, New Zealand, and Bangladesh.

