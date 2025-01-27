Virat Kohli gives gloves to a fan during practice session in Alibaug ahead of Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy 2024-25 clash [Watch]

Star India batter Virat Kohli is all set to return to the Ranji Trophy as he will represent Delhi in the 2024-25 season in their upcoming Elite Group D clash against the Railways. Delhi will host the Railways in the game which begins on Thursday, January 30.

Ahead of his Ranji Trophy return, Virat Kohli was seen practicing in Alibaug with former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar. In a video posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter), the star batter was also seen giving his gloves to a fan during the practice session and clicking a picture with him.

Virat Kohli had a poor series in Australia, where he managed to score just 190 runs from five Tests in the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 series. Along with Kohli, several other star Indian players have returned to domestic cricket after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) made it mandatory for players to participate in domestic matches while not on national duty.

As for Delhi, they are currently placed sixth on the points table and are already out of the race to make the knockouts. However, it will be a crucial clash for the Railways, who are still in contention to progress to the knockouts.

All eyes will be on Virat Kohli during his much-anticipated return to the Ranji Trophy.

Virat Kohli returns to Ranji Trophy after more than 12 years

Former India captain Virat Kohli last played a Ranji Trophy match in 2012. He is set to return to India's premier domestic tournament after a long gap of more than 12 years. His last appearance came against Uttar Pradesh in November 2012.

He scored just 14 runs in the first innings. However, he put up a better display in the second innings, scoring 43 runs off 65 balls. Nonetheless, Uttar Pradesh went on to win the game by six wickets.

As Virat Kohli returns to the Ranji Trophy, he will also be under pressure to perform given his poor form in Test cricket.

Apart from Kohli, another India cricketer will return to the Ranji Trophy in this final round of group-stage matches. Batter KL Rahul is set to represent Karnataka in their clash against Haryana at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

