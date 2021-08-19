Virat Kohli goes on a date with his wife Anushka Sharma after the memorable Test victory at Lord's 

The Virat Kohli-led Indian team secured a highly unlikely win at Lord's on Monday after some inspiring contributions from multiple players in the line-up. There is a gap of eight days between the 2nd and 3rd Test, so some Indian players have taken a much-needed mini-break after playing two Tests within a short period.

The Indian skipper also took a breather and went out for a date with his wife Anushka Sharma on Wednesday to rejuvenate himself. The couple enjoyed a meal at Tendril Restaurant in London. The restaurant's Instagram handle shared a picture of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma along with the Chef and captioned it:

When @virat.kohli & @anushkasharma visit for lunch 🤩 So glad you enjoyed! 🙌🏼☺️

Virat Kohli has led the team well in both Tests in the England series so far but has failed to make a significant contribution with the bat. His scores in the series read - 0, 42, and 20 at Trent Bridge and Lord's.

He did get starts in both innings during the second Test at Lord's, but he could not convert them into substantial scores. Fans will be hoping that Virat Kohli regains his rhythm soon and stacks up a couple of big knocks in the upcoming Tests.

🇮🇳's wagging tail, 10 English wickets and the special running celebrations sealed the deal for India at Lord's 🙌🏽



Tune into Sony Six (ENG), Sony Ten 3 (HIN), Sony Ten 4 (TAM, TEL) & SonyLIV (https://t.co/AwcwLCPFGm ) now! 📺#ENGvINDOnlyOnSonyTen #ENGvIND #ENGvsIND pic.twitter.com/ECZY9OVRyu — Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) August 16, 2021

"Virat Kohli is fantastic for Test cricket" - Kevin Pietersen

Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen applauded Virat Kohli's passion and enthusiasm to play in Test cricket. He also opined that the Indian skipper is fantastic for the traditional format of the game. In his blog for Betway, Kevin Pietersen gave his thoughts on why Virat Kohli values Test cricket so much. Kevin Pietersen said:

"Virat Kohli is fantastic for Test cricket. Knowing Virat Kohli the way that I do, I know the huge impetus he puts on following in the footsteps of his heroes. His heroes are Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and other legends of Test match cricket."

"You can see by his enthusiasm, intensity, and the way he rallies his troops. Test cricket still means everything to him. Kohli knows that to be considered a legend of the game, he needs to deliver in this format as well as in T20. That’s why he puts so much importance on this format, and at a time when Test cricket needs all the love it can get, how good is it to see a global superstar so passionate about it," Kevin Pietersen added.

Edited by Prem Deshpande