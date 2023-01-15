Virat Kohli goes past Mahela Jayawardene to become the 5th highest run-getter in ODIs

Former India skipper Virat Kohli scored yet another hundred during the third ODI against Sri Lanka at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, January 15.

In the process, Kohli went past former Sri Lankan skipper Mahela Jayawardene on the highest ODI run-getters' list. The former Lankan batter has 12650 runs under his belt from 448 games at an average of 33.37, including 17 centuries and 77 fifties.

At the time of writing, Kohli has amassed 12687 runs from 268 ODIs at an astronomical average of 57.93, including 46 tons and 65 half-centuries.

Only Sachin Tendulkar (18426), Kumar Sangakkara (14234), Ricky Ponting (13704), and Sanath Jayasuriya (13430) are ahead of the Indian batter on the list.

Virat Kohli also now has 21 ODI centuries at home, the most by a batter. He leapfrogged Tendulkar, who scored 20 tons on home soil.

Virat Kohli puts India on top in 3rd ODI vs Sri Lanka

India got off to a flying start after deciding to bat first at the Greenfield International Stadium. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill added 95 runs for the first wicket to set up a brilliant platform before Rohit perished for a 49-ball 42-run knock.

The dismissal saw Virat Kohli walk out in the middle. He opened the charts with a fine cover drive and then there was no stopping him. Gill, who played some delightful shots and registered his second ODI hundred, was overshadowed by Kohli's masterful knock.

The talismanic scorer nudged one to reach the three-digit mark, his 46th in ODI cricket. Kohli, who has now scored three tons in four innings, is only three away from touching Tendulkar's (49) record for the most number of ODI hundreds. He now has 10 hundreds against Sri Lanka in 49 innings, the most by a batter against a team.

At the time of writing, India were at 354/3 in 46.4 overs with Kohli going strong at 141 from just 93 deliveries, striking at a rate of 166.67.

