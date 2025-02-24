Virat Kohli greets ICC chairman Jay Shah and his kids after match-winning performance in IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy clash [Watch]

Team India stalwart Virat Kohli greeted International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday (February 23) after the conclusion of the 2025 Champions Trophy match against Pakistan. Jay Shah, along with his family, attended the blockbuster encounter.

Virat Kohli played a starring role for India in the contest with a magnificent century, which helped his side chase down a tricky target of 242 comfortably in 42.3 overs. His phenomenal batting effort fetched him the Player of the Match award at the post-match presentation.

After the match, Kohli also caught up with current ICC president Jay Shah and his kids on the ground. An X user gave a glimpse of the moment by sharing a video on the social media platform.

You can watch the moment in the video below:

Expand Tweet

"Questions were raised about his form, intent and fitness"- Aakash Chopra on Virat Kohli's 100* in IND vs PAK CT 2025 clash

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra heaped praise on Virat Kohli after his match-winning century in the 2025 Champions Trophy clash against Pakistan.

He pointed out that questions were raised about Kohli's form and intent ahead of the match, but the iconic batter answered with his bat. In a video on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra said:

"Questions were raised about his form, intent and fitness but he answered all the questions stupendously - 82nd international century and 51st ODI century. He has a personal enmity with Pakistan. Kohli's Virat avatar is suddenly seen against this team. This was a 270 to 280-run match but Pakistan couldn't reach there."

He continued:

"The first thing is that he never removes his sight from the big picture. He knows that he needs to play till the end and take the match deep because if he stays there, the pressure will not be on him but on the opposing team as you are scared of going into the forest since there is a lion there. Whether the lion eats you or not is a separate story. Until Virat Kohli is there, his fear will be there."

Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views above? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

