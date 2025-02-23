Virat Kohli hugs Pakistan pacer after match-winning ton in IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy clash [Watch] 

Virat Kohli destroyed the Pakistan team in the 2025 Champions Trophy match played on Sunday, February 23. The star Indian batter smashed his 51st ODI ton to guide India to a six-wicket win at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Kohli completed his century by hitting the winning shot off Khushdil Shah's bowling in the 43rd over of the Indian innings. After touching the three-figure mark, Kohli celebrated his milestone and India's win.

In the video shared by ICC on Instagram, Pakistan players can be seen congratulating Virat Kohli for his century. Fast bowler Haris Rauf came towards Kohli and hugged him. You can watch the video here:

After meeting the Pakistan players, Kohli headed towards the Indian dressing room, where captain Rohit Sharma celebrated with him first. Kohli had a huge smile on his face as he helped India defeat Pakistan once again on the grand stage.

Virat Kohli's knock helps India inch closer to the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinals

With the win against Pakistan, India have almost qualified for the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinals. The Indian team have overtaken New Zealand to attain the first position in the Group A standings with four points from two matches.

India will officially qualify for the semifinals if New Zealand defeat Bangladesh in Rawalpindi on February 24. If the Blackcaps win that big game in Rawalpindi, even they will qualify for the semifinals, thereby eliminating both Bangladesh and Pakistan from Group A.

The Indian cricket team will enjoy a week's rest now before their match against New Zealand on March 2 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Virat Kohli mentioned in the post-match presentation ceremony that he will try to make the most out of the break and take some time to re-energize himself after the 111-ball 100 in Dubai against Pakistan.

