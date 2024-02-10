Virat Kohli informs BCCI that he won't be available for India's remaining three Tests against England: Reports

Team India might have to deal with Virat Kohli's absence in the ongoing Test series against England for the remaining three matches as well. According to reports from The Indian Express, Kohli informed BCCI and the selectors on Friday, February 9, that he would not be available for selection for the remainder of the series.

The veteran Indian batter had pulled out of the first two Tests citing personal reasons, and now it seems like he will play no part in the remainder of the series as well.

After Virat Kohli withdrew from the first two Tests, the BCCI released a statement, showing full support for him. Here's what the statement read (via BCCI's official website):

"The BCCI respects his decision and the Board and team management has extended its support to the star batter and is confident in the abilities of the remaining squad members to step up and deliver commendable performances in the Test series."

This could potentially be a massive blow for the hosts as Kohli's experience in the middle order is invaluable. He also looked near his absolute best during the Test series against South Africa a little over a month ago.

Amid Virat Kohli's potential absence, there's good news for India

India could address the lack of experience in their batting to a certain extent despite Virat Kohli's absence, as both KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja have reportedly been declared fit for the third Test against England. The match will be played in Rajkot from February 15 onwards.

Rahul had complained of pain in his right quadriceps muscle while Jadeja had injured his hamstring during the first Test in Hyderabad. The potential return of the duo would certainly bolster the batting line-up and give skipper Rohit Sharma the wicket-taking option of Jadeja.

Shreyas Iyer has reportedly been ruled out of the remaining three Tests due to a stiff back and groin pain.

