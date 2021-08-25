Virat Kohli last 10 innings Test runs: When was the last time Kohli hit a century?

Virat Kohli's disappointing form in Test matches continued as he lost his wicket cheaply to James Anderson at Headingley today.

After India lost two early wickets, many expected Kohli to play a captain's knock in Leeds. However, the Indian skipper handed a catch to wicket-keeper Jos Buttler after scoring seven runs.

With that failure, Kohli's tally in the last 10 innings aggregates to only 215 runs. Perhaps for the first time in his Test career, fans are seeing more ducks than half-centuries in his last 10 innings.

Kohli has only touched the 50-run mark once and got out for zero twice in his previous 10 Test knocks.

Speaking of Kohli's previous Test hundred, the last time the Indian skipper touched the three-figure mark was against Bangladesh in a day-night Test at Eden Gardens.

Kohli could not score a Test hundred in 2020, and his drought has continued in 2021 so far.

How many times has James Anderson dismissed Virat Kohli in Tests?

James Anderson has dismissed Virat Kohli twice in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship series between England and India

Earlier today, James Anderson became the first fast bowler to scalp Virat Kohli's wicket seven times in Test cricket.

The English pacer had dismissed the Indian captain five times in the longest format of the game before the ongoing series between the two nations.

Anderson failed to dismiss Kohli even once in the 2018 home series. However, he started the 2021 series with a bang by picking up Kohli's wicket on the first ball he delivered to him.

The veteran fast bowler sent Kohli back to the pavilion again in Leeds today.

No bowler has dismissed Kohli more than seven times in Test cricket. It will be interesting to see if Anderson can accomplish that feat.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar