Virat Kohli laughs and has fun with Team India players before IND vs BAN 2025 Champions Trophy match [Watch]

Team India stalwart Virat Kohli was in good spirits during a training session, having fun with his teammates ahead of their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match against Bangladesh. The iconic cricketer is currently in Dubai, along with the Indian squad, to participate in the multi-nation tournament.

The Rohit Sharma-led side's Champions Trophy campaign will commence on Thursday (February 20) at the Dubai International Stadium. The tournament began on Wednesday in Karachi, where New Zealand beat Pakistan by 60 runs.

Ahead of their opening match against Bangladesh, Indian players trained intensely in the nets to get themselves into the groove and habituate to the conditions in Dubai. A fan took to X to share a video of Virat Kohli's fun activities during the training session. In the video, Kohli can be seen interacting with multiple teammates, cracking jokes with them, and having a hearty laugh.

You can watch the video below:

"Makes a lot of sense for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to be facilitators rather than the flag-bearers" - Sanjay Manjrekar ahead of IND vs BAN CT 2025 clash

Former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar recently opined that veteran batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma should let go of the burden and play a support role to upcoming stars like Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer, who are in their prime form, at the 2025 Champions Trophy. During a discussion on ESPNcricinfo, Manjrekar said:

"The expectations from fans would be about them getting big hundreds and leading India to another win. But the more realistic expectation and what would be sensible is to also know what unfolded in that series against England where Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill looked a class apart. And you could see evidence of players in their prime - Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill vs two stalwarts not quite at their prime."

He continued:

"At this stage, it makes a lot of sense for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to be facilitators rather than the flag-bearers, leading from the front. They must realize, now, at this stage, they mustn't take the burden that the fortunes of the team depend on how they play because there are enough good players down the order. That is a luxury they should look to enjoy rather than feel the burden of pressure and expectation."

