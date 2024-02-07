Virat Kohli likely to miss 3rd and 4th Tests against England as mystery surrounding his absence continues - Reports 

Team India batter, Virat Kohli, is set to make himself unavailable for the upcoming third and fourth Tests against England due to personal reasons. The grim update continues as he is unlikely to partake in the fifth and final Test at Dharamshala as well.

According to a report by ESPNCricinfo, since Kohli might not feature anytime soon, the selectors are unlikely to name him in the squad for the remainder of the Test series, which will be announced soon.

While Kohli's absence has been put down to the impending birth of his second child, as revealed by AB de Villiers on his YouTube channel, doubts linger over his extended absence. The ace batter reported in Hyderabad ahead of the first Test, before flying out the same day.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) later put out a statement which claimed that Kohli had made himself unavailable for the first two Tests of the series due to personal reasons. The governing body had also requested fans to respect the former skipper's privacy.

"Virat has spoken to Captain Rohit Sharma, the team management and the selectors and has emphasised that while representing the country has always been his top priority, certain personal situations demand his presence and undivided attention," BCCI's statement from two weeks back read.

Virat Kohli's last appearance on the field came during the third T20I against Afghanistan at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, where he departed for a golden duck.

Bogged down by Kohli's absence, Team India seek strength from Jadeja, Siraj and Rahul's potential returns

Team India hope to field a near full-strength playing XI for the third Test in Rajkot, beginning on February 15. There are some optimistic updates regarding the fitness of the injured candidates, who could potentially recover in time for the upcoming crucial clash, with the series poised evenly at 1-1.

Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul were ruled out of the second Test in Vishakapatnam and had reported to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for rehabilitation. The report from ESPNCricinfo states that both players are progressing well, but the team management is waiting for the final report from the NCA physios.

The lengthy 10-day break acts as an advantage for India, giving the players enough time to recover and if they do, it is a no-brainer that they will walk back into the playing XI.

Furthermore, Mohammed Siraj is also available for the third Test after he was rested recently as part of workload management. The pacer had bowled only 11 overs across both innings in his home ground during the series opener and went wicketless.

His potential return augurs well for India, as the team management is considering resting Bumrah after two back-to-back hectic Tests if reports are to be believed. The newly crowned No.1 Test bowler was adjudged Player of the Match in the second Test for his nine wickets. However, his workload is as important as his presence in the playing XI, especially considering the long-term plans in place for the all-format pacer.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App