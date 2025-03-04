Virat Kohli mischievously hugs Rohit Sharma in viral video after IND vs AUS 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal win [Watch]

India star batter Virat Kohli hugged skipper Rohit Sharma after the Men in Blue beat Australia in the 2025 Champions Trophy semi-final in Dubai on Tuesday, March 4. In a video doing the rounds on X, Kohli mischievously embraced Rohit while walking downstairs to shake hands with opposition players. The Indian cricket team were celebrated outside the dressing room.

Kohli and Rohit often share bright moments off the field, especially during big games. They stole the limelight by holding on to the tricolor after India lifted the 2024 T20 World Cup in Barbados last year. The two senior players have been key players as the Men in Blue aim to lift back-to-back ICC events within 12 months.

Kohli, in particular, played a key role in the run chase against Australia, scoring 84 runs off 98 balls. The right-handed batter looked good for his 83rd international ton but holed out to long-on. He, however, achieved a plethora of records during his match-winning knock.

The Delhi batter will now be keen to step up one more time in the final. He had also played a match-winning knock in the 2024 T20 World Cup final when India beat South Africa to end their 11-year ICC trophy drought.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in search of fourth ICC trophy

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are searching for their fourth ICC trophy as players. The duo together won the 2013 Champions Trophy and last year’s T20 World Cup. Rohit and Kohli have also won the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup, respectively.

As a skipper, Rohit will be keen to become the only third Indian to lift the Champions Trophy title. He will joined Sourav Ganguly (joint winners in 2002) and MS Dhoni (2013) in the list. The 37-year-old can also become the second most successful white-ball captain with two ICC trophies after Dhoni, who won three ICC titles during his era.

With a four-wicket win over Australia, India have continued their unbeaten streak in the 50-over tournament. They also beat Bangladesh, Pakistan, and New Zealand in their group-stage fixtures. Meanwhile, South Africa and New Zealand will lock horns in the second semifinal in Lahore on Wednesday, March 4.

