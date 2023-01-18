Former Indian captain Virat Kohli has begun to show shades of his vintage best, and has broken into the top five of the ICC ODI Rankings for batters. Kohli smashed 283 runs in just three innings against Sri Lanka, including two hundreds, which helped him jump two spots into fourth position with 750 rating points.

Rassie van der Dussen (766) and Quinton de Kock (759) are very close as far as Kohli's ranking is concerned. The Indian star will back himself to close the gap further on Babar Azam at the top with another prolific series against New Zealand.

Shubman Gill repaid the faith shown to him by the team management with a fifty and a hundred in the ODI series against Sri Lanka. His 207 runs in three innings have helped him jump 10 spots to 26th place in the ICC ODI rankings for batters.

ICC @ICC



icc-cricket.com/news/3026008 Big change at the top of the @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's Player Rankings Big change at the top of the @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's Player Rankings ⬇️icc-cricket.com/news/3026008

Mohammed Siraj reaches new high in ICC ODI Rankings among bowlers

Mohammed Siraj was the best bowler in the Sri Lanka ODI series, picking up a staggering nine wickets from three innings. This has helped him take a big jump from 18th position to third in the ICC ODI Rankings for bowlers. He has not let India feel the pinch of Jasprit Bumrah's absence and is growing in stature with every game.

Kuldeep Yadav also proved why he deserves consistent chances, picking up five wickets in two games against Sri Lanka and rising to the 21st position among bowlers. The Men in Blue seem to be peaking at the right time with the ODI World Cup later this year and will be keen to do well against New Zealand.

India’s ODI squad against New Zealand: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik.

Get IND vs NZ Live Score for the 1st ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for the latest Updates and News.

Poll : 0 votes