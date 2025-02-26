Virat Kohli moves into top 5, Mohammad Shami also rises a spot in ICC rankings after IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy match

Team India ace batter Virat Kohli's recent heroics in the 2025 Champions Trophy against Pakistan helped him rise one spot to No.5 in the ICC Rankings for ODI batters. He scored an unbeaten 100 off 111 deliveries at the Dubai International Stadium as India secured a six-wicket win to seal a spot in the semi-finals.

Kohli's record-extending 51st ODI hundred increases his rating to 743. He has overtaken Daryl Mitchell to claim the fifth spot in the rankings. He is within touching distance of the fourth spot in the standings held by the injured Heinrich Klaasen of South Africa.

Furthermore, the in-form Shubman Gill has also cemented his place at the top of the pile after recently claiming the position at the summit by dethroning Babar Azam. The Indian opening batter's ton against Bangladesh and sublime knock against Pakistan has boosted his rating to 817, giving him a healthy 47-point lead at the top.

Babar Azam holds the No.2 spot for now despite lacklustre outings in the 2025 Champions Trophy so far, but is on thin ice. The Pakistan batter's rating reads 770 at the moment, only 13 more than the third-ranked Rohit Sharma.

As far as the bowling rankings are concerned, Mohammed Shami has been rewarded for his fine return to the international circuit. The right-arm pacer bagged a five-wicket haul in the win over Bangladesh, and moved up one spot to 14th in the rankings. Mohammed Siraj, currently out of the squad, drops down two spots below.

Pakistan spearhead Shaheen Afridi, going along with an economy of 7.88 in the Champions Trophy, has dropped down five places in the latest update. He is now ranked ninth in the rankings among bowlers.

Virat Kohli and Team India will face New Zealand next in 2025 Champions Trophy

Team India have the opportunity to end the group stage unbeaten and emerge as table toppers if they defeat New Zealand in their upcoming contest. The match has been scheduled for Sunday, March 2, at the Dubai International Stadium.

India and New Zealand have qualified for the semi-finals of the event after two consecutive wins. As a result, Pakistan and Bangladesh have been eliminated from the competition from Group A.

