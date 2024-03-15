"Virat Kohli is a must in the squad" - Kris Srikkanth blasts 'rumour-mongers' about star's exclusion for T20 World Cup 2024

Amid reports circulating that Virat Kohli is set to face axe for the T20 World Cup 2024, former Chief Selector Kris Srikkanth has opined that India cannot win without the star batter. The 64-year-old recalled the former Indian captain's instrumental role in taking the team to the semi-finals of the previous edition.

A couple of days ago, several media reports claimed that Kohli would be unlikely to find a place in the T20 World Cup squad as the BCCI believes his approach isn't suited to the slow tracks in the West Indies and USA. However, the 35-year-old has an outstanding record in T20 World Cups, becoming the highest run-getter in the tournament's history during the previous edition.

Speaking on his YouTube Channel, Srikkanth slammed the 'rumour-mongers' for spreading such information and believes Kohli is a must in the squad.

"No chance. It's not possible to be without Virat Kohli at the T20 World Cup. He is the one who took us to the semi-finals in T20 World Cup 2022. He was the Man of the Tournament. Who is saying all this? These rumour-mongers, don't they have any other job? What is the basis for all this chatter? If India have to win the T20 World Cup, Virat Kohli is a must in the squad," Srikkanth exclaimed.

Earlier, former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria also stressed the importance of having Kohli in the squad, stating that he can help the youngsters evolve.

"India need that sheet anchor" - Kris Srikkanth on Virat Kohli

Team India. (Credits: Getty)

Srikkanth further opined that Kohli deserves a tribute on par with Sachin Tendulkar in 2011 and that the team should win the trophy for him. He added:

"You need a guy who can just stay there. India need that sheet anchor, be it T20 World Cup or ODI World Cup. Without Virat Kohli, the Indian team cannot go. We need Virat Kohli, 100 per cent. I still believe Virat Kohli should be honoured like how Sachin Tendulkar was in 2011. The Indian team should win the World Cup for Virat. It will be a great thing for Virat Kohli."

The T20 World Cup 2024 begins on June 1st.