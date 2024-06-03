"Virat Kohli has to open or he does not play in my team" - Matthew Hayden on Team India's top-order combination in T20 WC 2024

Former Australian opening batter Matthew Hayden feels Virat Kohli has to open for India in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024. The Queenslander earmarks Rohit Sharma to do well at No. 4 and control the proceedings of the middle order.

While Kohli has opened in T20Is, he has batted at No. 3 for the majority of his career and boasts excellent numbers either way. With Kohli winning the Orange Cap in IPL 2024, experts have called for him to open the innings. However, Rohit and Yashasvi Jaiswal could open for India.

In a conversation with ESPNcricinfo, Hayden stated that having right-handers batting continuously would make it easier for opposition leg-spinners.

"You have to have a left-right combination. You can't have five right-handers in a row. Australia would just say hello to Zampa. Kohli has to open or he does not play in my team. He is in absolute red-hot form. Rohit is a versatile player and does not shy away from batting away in that middle order. He has a successful record in T20I cricket batting at No. 4 and he can lead the batting group from the early middle order," he elaborated.

Kohli boasts a phenomenal record in T20 World Cups and is the highest run-getter in tournament history with 1141 runs in 27 matches at an average of 80. He has finished as the highest run-getter three times in the last four editions.

Virat Kohli did not play in India's only T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up match

Team India are all smiles. (Image Credits: BCCI's official X handle)

Meanwhile, the Indian team management decided to rest Virat Kohli for the warm-up fixture against Bangladesh in New York on Saturday, June 1, given his tight travel schedule. Nevertheless, the Men in Blue hardly faced any issues beating The Tigers.

Contributions from Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, and Hardik Pandya propelled Team India to 182-5 in 20 overs. In response, Bangladesh managed only 122.

India will open their T20 World Cup campaign against Ireland in New York on Wednesday, June 5.

